Dia Mirza Shares 2021 Recap Video Featuring Her Wedding & Motherhood, Pens Heartfelt Note

Actress Dia Mirza has been over the moon of late as 2021 was full of surprises for her. Starting with her fairytale wedding to her motherhood journey, she has lived it all. And recently, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress took to her Instagram and treated her fans with a 2021 recap video that marked all the precious moments of her life.

Take a look at the post:

Dia shared a video that had recap images of all the events that happened in 2021.

Sharing the video she wrote: "Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother, It was a year filled with incredible joy, a near-death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day". She ended the caption with a folded hands emoji.

The video begins with Dia entering a room and then a series of images appear starting with her pre-wedding ceremony picture, in which she looked the happiest bride-to-be. In the video, we could also see glimpses from her wedding, her child's birth, glimpses of her holiday vacation, her Lakme fashion week walk and many more. Fans showered love on the video and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

Dia Mirza on embracing motherhood

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi this year in February. The couple were blessed with a baby boy in the month of May. Diya keeps treating her fans with the adorable pictures of her little one Avyaan. Ever since the actor gave birth to the little one in May, fans have been looking forward to catching a glimpse on social media.

And a few days back, as Avyaan turned four months old, the former beauty queen penned a heartfelt note for her baby. She captioned the post as "Our little Mowgli turns 4 months old today. May you witness the infinite beauty, wonder and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad. The circle of life is complete with you around”. Here's the post:

IMAGE:instagram@diamirzaofficial