Dia Mirza Shares A Glimpse Of Son Avyaan Celebrating Independence Day 2021; See Photo

Dia Mirza joined the country in celebrating Indepedence Day as she shared a special post with her son. The actor took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a glimpse of her son, Avyaan, celebrating the auspicious day. She dropped an adorable picture featuring Avyaan's hand and penned a sweet note. Take a look.

Dia Mirza's son Avyaan celebrates Independence day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza dropped an adorable picture featuring her son, Avyaan. The picture shows Avyaan holding the marvellous Indian tricolour. Sharing the picture, Mirza wrote, "May you always be Azaad Avyaan '#IndependenceDay' '#Freedom.'"

Many fans and followers couldn't stop gushing as they rushed to flood the comments section with positive messages. Several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Tahira Kashyap, Amruta Subhash, Milind Gadagkar, Vinita Chaitanya among others, also took the opportunity to drop red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant commented, "Congratulations Dia…Sending love @diamirzaofficial," while Vani Murthy wrote, "Blessings to little Avyaan" with several hugging face emoticons.

Earlier, on the occasion of World Elephant Day, Mirza had shared a special picture of her newborn son Avyaan. After keeping him away from social media handles for several months, she shared a selfie picture where Avyaan can be seen dressed in a white onesie with elephant motif all over. She captioned the picture as, "We are celebrating '#WorldElephantDay.'"

Dia Mirza and her hubby, Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child, a son, Avyaan on May 14, 2021. The couple waited until July to announce the world, however, Avyaan was born premature. Sharing a picture of his hands in hers, she confirmed the news of his arrival. She wrote, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

She added, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section." She further thanked everyone for their love and concern. She concluded, "To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time. — Dia & Vaibhav.”

IMAGE: DIA MIRZA'S INSTAGRAM

