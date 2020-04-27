Dia Mirza Shares A Video On Twitter To Mark 50 Years Of Earth Day

A UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a champion of nature, Dia Mirza's love for cinema and her desire to tell socially relevant stories might have made her a successful star. But, her footprints go way beyond films and fashion and leave valuable imprints in the fields of social change, environment, and conservation. Making her voice more widespread, the actress shared a video on her Twitter where she delivered a talk for 'Seek Sanctuary- Reboot The Planet.’

Dia Mirza talks about on environment and nature

The actress has always and will continue to use every possible platform and to spearhead the movement to reignite and strengthen the connection between man and nature and contribute to positive social change. The talk delivered by Dia was to mark 50 years of Earth Day. In the video, the actress who has always been an avid speaker on the environment, reminisced her childhood time and shared some excerpts where she narrated how she spent her childhood in the lap of nature.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main star recalled some of her memories where she described how much of her childhood in Hyderabad was spent “in an environment that fostered deep abiding relationship and connection with nature. It was possible because at that time Hyderabad was not that Metropolis that it has become now. Earlier it was a city that had large open spaces, lots of nature, biodiversity, surrounding communities. And in fact, the home where I grew up in my early days was situated at the Banjara Hills. There were a million years old rocks, a lot of trees, streams, and birds. So much so that there were times when my mother and I would swing in the garden outside.” Adding further, she said, “There were times when I used to find cobras swindling nearby and I would suddenly look at them and shout. To which my mother would calm me down and say ‘let them go.’”

The actress even spoke about how she imbibed the emotions and that strong connection with the environment and nature from her school. “My school assemblies were not those usual ones. It consisted of talks and healthy conversations by the teachers on preserving the environment and how we as children could do our bit to conserve nature.” In the end, Dia concluded the video by praising the lockdown which has done wonders to nature, starting from the decrease in the air quality index to the clean rivers and streams flowing across the cities.

