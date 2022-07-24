Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Glimpse Of Son Avyaan's Fun Weekend In His Nursery; See Pic

Dia Mirza recently treated fans with an adorable video of son Avyaan Azad Rekhi enjoying his weekend in the nursery. The one-year-old baby could be seen glancing through books about animals, among other things and later turning his back to look at his mom lovingly. Fans also got a sneak peek of how beautifully Dia and husband Vaibhav Rekhi have decorated the little one's nursery. Dia and Vaibhav welcomed the toddler in May last year, with Dia revealing he spent about 90 days in the NICU before coming home.

Dia Mirza shares adorable glimpse of son Avyaan's fun weekend

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, July 24, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor dropped a video where Avyaan could be seen selecting a book from a rack in his nursery. Dressed in a mint green onesie, the munchkin picked out a big red book on animals. In the backdrop, one can see a jungle scene pained on the wall. Take a look.

Dia often treats fans with candid glimpses of her son, and weeks before, had shared a picture of him standing against a window and looking at nature. In the caption, she mentioned, "Our little master has been busy acquiring new skills. So happy to be back home."

Celebrating Avyaan's first birthday in May this year, Dia penned a long note on Instagram talking about his premature birth and time at NICU, further lauding the baby's strength as he braved the difficulties.

"Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life-saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma," she wrote and further detailed his second surgery.

Lauding the baby's courage among it all, she stated, "Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our hearts with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is - Tiger."