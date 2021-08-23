Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Raksha Bandhan Photos With Son Avyaan And Stepdaughter Samaira

Dia Mirza recently shared some photos from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home. Mirza's celebrations also featured her newborn son, Avyaan Azaad and stepdaughter Samaira. Here's what the actress talked about in the several posts she shared from the celebrations -

Dia Mirza's Raksha Bandhan celebrations with family

Dia Mirza recently shared pictures of the Raksha Bandha celebrations at her home, along with her son Avyaan and stepdaughter Samaira. In one of the photos, Samaira could be seen tying a rakhi on Avyaan's wrist, whose face was not featured in the photos. Another post showed Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's son, Avyaan's hand on top of Samaira's hand, showing how both of them had rakhi's on their wrists.

Mirza explained the photo with a progressive caption, saying, "Our first Raksha Bandhan. We will love and protect EACH OTHER. @samairarekhi @vaibhav.rekhi #SmashPatriarchy". The actress also shared some photos with Samaira and Vaibhav Rekhi, with all of them donning yellow ethnic outfits. She wrote, "Mera peela parivaar (My yellow family). Happy Rakhi Everyone!!! @vaibhav.rekhi @samairarekhi".

More about Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child, Avyaan, in May this year. As per Mirza's Instagram handle, Avyaan had a premature birth and was in the 'neonatal intensive care unit' for over two months. Mirza explained the details via an Instagram post with a long caption, back in July. She also explained the problem in the caption saying:

A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.

Vaibhav shares daughter Samaira with his ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi. When Vaibhav and Dia tied the knot, Sunaina Rekhi shared a video talking about how people were constantly flooding her social media to ask her if she and her daughter were alright. She shared the video in response, saying:

Thank you for feeling I’m your own and for your concern. We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Bombay, so it’s nice that she has more family. It’s always nice to create more expansion in your lives.

