Dia Mirza Shares Adorable Video Of Son Avyaan As She Marks 5-months Of His Birth; WATCH

Actor Dia Mirza has been over the moon lately as 2021 was full of surprises for her. Dia welcomed her firstborn Avyaan Azaad Rekhi last year and recently the Sanju actor has marked the occasion of her son turning 5 months old, calling it a milestone. The actor who is also a UNEP Goodwill Ambassador shared a short adorable clip featuring Avyaan on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza uploaded a video in which her son could be seen playing with the soft toys. The video sees the little munchkin lying on a mat as he plays with the star, cloud and moon-shaped toys. Avyaan looked adorable as he was dressed in blue pyjamas. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor captioned the post, "Catch a falling star and put it in your pocket ✨ We love this play gym by @shumeetoys! It’s made with sustainable natural materials and is child safe and safe for the 🌏 Avyaan loves the handmade crocheted ⭐️, ☁️, ☀️and 🌙 made with natural fibres and colours." She also added the hashtags like, #GrowingUpWithShumee #PlayTimeWithShumee #5MonthsOld #Milestones. The post saw many reactions with actor Lara Dutta writing "Growing quick" and Amrita Arora dropping heart emoticons.

An avid social media user, Dia Mirza often shares glimpses of her baby boy. Recently, when Avyaan completed 4 months since his birth, Dia dropped a beautiful picture featuring her son. She captioned the post, "Our little mowgli turns 4 months old today 😍🧿❤️ May you witness the infinite beauty, wonder and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad 🌏 The circle of life is complete with you around.

(To help those who are getting confused about his age, 4months is his corrected age because he was born extremely premature. So while he turns 7 months today, he is 4 months old.")

Dia Mirza on the work front

On the work front, she will be next seen in Bheed, a social drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Dia is expected to play a pivotal role in Bheed, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, who, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, is also bankrolling the movie.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial