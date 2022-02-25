Dia Mirza has been treating fans with glimpses from her recent Coorg getaway with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the picturesque destination. From posting scenic shots of the mountains to closely capturing the beautiful wildlife, Dia seems to have had the best time in the lap of nature.

Continuing with her Coorg diaries, Dia shared a trail of glimpses from her visit to the coffee plantations and the rain forest, where she encountered several interesting things pertaining to the environment. In the caption, she elaborately explained her tryst with nature and mentioned a temple she visited, the white lichens and funnel spider web that she encountered among other things.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 25, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor shared a string of photos and videos beginning with a picture of her posing amid the forest trail with a camera hanging around her neck and concluded with a beautiful shot of the sky.

In the caption, she mentioned key takeaways from her visit and wrote, "The sacred groves were demarcated by the king and protected by building a temple. The temple houses Bhadra Kaali. Visitors are not permitted in these temples that were built to protect the sacred grove. A Wildlife protection programme that successfully protected these forests. The temples open their doors once in 2 years and in some areas once in 18 years. Our ancestors knew how to Act On Climate."

She further added, "The funnel spider web is so strong that the material is used to make bullet proof vests. In Australia these spiders are harvested to make these vests. The white lichen growing on the rocks are a living proof of clean air. These are also used as a condiment in Indian cooking. The lichen grows only in non-polluted regions."

Earlier, Dia shared pictures of her and Vaibhav Rekhi, where the duo could be seen all smiles as they posed against a scenic mountain backdrop. "Monday musing about this most beautiful time spent at #Coorg", she wrote.

