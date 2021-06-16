Dia Mirza Shares BTS Pictures From Her Web Series 'Kaafir' As It Completes Two Years

Dia Mirza often shares her memories from her older film projects. In her recent Instagram post, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor reminisced about her web series Kaafir, which released on Zee 5 in 2019. The series has officially completed 2 years since its release, which prompted her to share a few glimpses of their shoot with her fans. Dia also penned a warm note in her caption, talking about the message that this show has sent out for the audience.

Dia Mirza celebrates two years of Kaafir

Dia Mirza gained a positive response for her portrayal of Kainaaz Akhtar in Kaafir, which also starred other known actors such as Mohit Raina, Abhiroy Singh, Umar Sharif and others. To celebrate two years of the show, the Lage Raho Munnabhai actor posted quite a few pictures from the show's shoot, one of which showed her going over her lines while being in the get-up of her character. Other pictures showed her bonding with her cast members and rehearsing her scenes with them, along with a few glimpses of their behind-the-scene moments between the takes.

Dia simply wrote in her caption, “Humanity is our religion”. Her fans promptly took to the comments sections to send their compliments for her acting performance in the series. Some of them also called it her “best work” till date. On the personal front, the actor recently tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi and is currently expecting her first child with him. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha, but eventually divorced him back in 2019 after 5 years of marriage.

Dia Mirza has worked in a long list of popular movies during the course of her film career. Some of the popular ones include Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Krazzy 4 and many more. She was last seen in Thappad which released last year. While Kaafir was her first OTT venture, she went on to star in Mind the Malhotras, which was streamed in the same year on Amazon Prime.

