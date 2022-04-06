Dia Mirza Shares Glimpses From Her Adventurous Coorg Trip With Vaibhav Rekhi; See Pics

Popular Bollywood actor Dia Mirza often takes to her social media account to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her adventures in nature with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The actor headed to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 6 and shared a few glimpses from their recent trip to Coorg. In the caption, the Sanju actor urged her fans to make time for nature on a daily basis.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's Coorg trip; see pictures

The actor took to social media and penned down an elaborate post about the importance of nature as she shared glimpses from her adventurous trip with her husband. She mentioned that nature has the ability to make us happy, and mindful and also has healing powers. In the pictures she uploaded, she was seen in a long sleeve dress as she wandered in the midst of plants and trees. She wore a hat and carried a matching slick bag as she then struck a pose alongside her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The Thappad star also quoted Albert Einstein as she wrote, “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” Her caption read, "What makes us happy? Nature What makes us mindful? Nature What heals us? Nature 🦋 Make time #ForNature everyday Because we are nature. Only when we move away from nature do we lose balance and ourselves."

The actor also recently shared a throwback post from the coffee plantations and rain forests of Coorg. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor shared some lovely pictures from the picturesque location as she took to social media. Apart from sharing pictures of herself, she also posted some glimpses of the moon, flowers, a temple, spider web and much more. She penned down an elaborate caption as she described the pictures she uploaded. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post to hail the actor for her photography skills and seemed to love the glimpses from her vacation. She also shared some pictures with her husband and mentioned they had the 'most beautiful time' together on their vacation.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial