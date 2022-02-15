Dia Mirza Shares Glimpses Of Her Intimate Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi On 1 Year Anniversary

Bollywood star Dia Mirza is currently busy exploring the forests of Coorg with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple tied the knot last year on February 15 and are celebrating their one year anniversary today. On the occasion, the actor shared a glimpse of her intimate, beautiful and sustainable wedding and also penned a heartfelt note for her husband.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza recently shared a glimpse of her intimate wedding to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with her businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The video saw Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi happy as ever and teasing each other during their nuptials. Their families, including Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter Samaira, all looked happy as they enjoyed themselves throughout the wedding.

Sharing the glimpse, Dia Mirza penned how all her and Vaibhav Rekhi's dreams came true last year. She wrote, "There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered." The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star further wished her husband wrote, "Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life." She also added the hashtag 'Sun Set Ke Divane,' in the caption.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi both are environment lovers and always do their bit to conserve it. Even via their wedding, the couple inspired others as they opted for a sustainable wedding. Talking about the same, Dia Mirza wrote, "Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day. A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way." Aditi Rao Hydari and many other celebrities wished the actor a happy anniversary in the comment section.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding glimpse

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child together on May 14, 2021. The couple named their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and announced the same almost two months later via an Instagram post. The actor revealed she had to go through an emergency C-section.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial