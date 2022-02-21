Dia Mirza Shares Glimpses Of 'most Beautiful' Trip To Coorg With Vaibhav Rekhi; See Pics

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram account on Monday, February 21, to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her 'most beautiful' trip to Coorg with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The duo seems to have spent their first wedding anniversary at the scenic location, which they celebrated on 15 February 2022. Several fans and celebrities, including Lara Dutta, headed to the comments section and praised the happy couple on social media.

The Thappad actor headed to her Instagram account on Monday and posted a handful of pictures from her most recent vacation to Coorg with her husband. The duo recently returned from their vacation and the actor seems to be reminiscing about the lovely memories she made there.

Dia shared one picture of herself with her arm around Vaibhav as the two smiled for the camera. The other pictures she uploaded included food, flowers, greenery, sunsets and much more. She called it her 'Monday musing' as she mentioned they had a 'memorable time'. She wrote, "Monday musing about this most beautiful time spent at #Coorg @tajmadikeriresort thank you for making it such a memorable time! #SunsetKeDiVane".

Have a look at the pictures here:

Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi celebrate first wedding anniversary

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 15 February 2022, and the actor shared some glimpses from her intimate wedding ceremony on the occasion. The short clip saw the couple hugging, teasing each other and bursting out laughing. She hoped to continue to enjoy the 'simple joys of life' with her husband as she wished him a happy anniversary. The couple also welcomed their son Avyaan into the world since their wedding and often share glimpses of their life with him online.

The caption of Dia's anniversary post read, "There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered. Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life. Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day. A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way."

(Image: @diamirzaofficial/Instagram)