Dia Mirza turned a year older yesterday, December 9, with many of her fans, Industry colleagues, husband Vaibhav Rekhi and others penning heartfelt wishes on the occasion. In a special tribute to all who made her 40th birthday extremely special, Dia shared a gratitude note, iterating that she couldn't have asked "for a better beginning to this new year."

Along with the note, the former beauty queen dropped a glimpse from her birthday celebrations, where she can be seen making a wish before she cuts the chocolate dessert. She celebrated the day with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and stepdaughter Samaira, along with a bunch of close friends.

Dia Mirza pens gratitude note for everyone who made her birthday special

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, December 10, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star uploaded a picture of herself surrounded by two sweet delicacies. For the caption, she wrote, "Only gratitude. Thank you all so much for making my 40th birthday so special. Couldn’t ask for a better beginning to this new year around the sun, with a daughter, a son and a partner who makes every moment infinitely special. So grateful to my Mother, our family, our friends and all of you. My world!." Take a look.

Apart from her fans, celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pallavi Sharda, Bipasha Basu and Diana Penty dropped love-filled emoticons and wishes on her post. While Samantha wrote, "Happy Birthday," Bipasha and Diana dropped red heart emoticons. Others like Sophie Choudry, Harleen Sethi and others also wished the birthday girl.

Among all the wishes, the one that stood out was of Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Sharing a gorgeous video of Dia from their honeymoon where she can be seen strutting on the deck in an orange floral dress, Vaibhav wrote, “May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face… #Happy40 @diamirzaofficial.”

Meanwhile, Dia made a pledge to aid the bereaved families of the country’s forest guards who passed away due to COVID-19. "Beginning with my 40th birthday on 9 December, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day," she said while urging others to also make contributions.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL)