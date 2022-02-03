Dia Mirza Shares Priceless Moment Of Son Avyaan Responding To Nature's Rhythm; Watch

Actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza, who is often seen voicing her opinion about the conservation of green land recently shared a video of her son walking the same path. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video that featured her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi responding to the rhythm of nature that left the fans in awe.

The cute little one can be seen standing on the balcony while clapping and reacting to the sweet cooing of the pigeons and other birds. The cutie boy certainly seemed excited as he adorably called out to the plants and enjoyed the outdoors.

Dia Mirza shares adorable video of son Avyaan

While captioning the video, the actor wrote, “Yes baby, there is a distinct rhythm in nature. Keep responding to that beat! Avyaan Azaad loves talking to plants!" Dia's son could be seen clad in a yellow tee as he adorably sat and admired nature all around. Dia, who is actively trying to make the planet a greener and better place for all, seemed to be in awe of her son's cute conversations with the plants.

Bollywood celebrities and fans react to Avyaan Azaad Rekhi's react

As soon as Dia shared the video, several fans dropped hearts on it while praising her upbringing. Bipasha Basu, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Satyadeep Misra, and Gauahar Khan were all hearts for Avyaan and his conversation with plants. Dia Mirza gave birth to her first child, son Avyaan Azaad, on May 14, 2021. He was born prematurely. In her Flashback Friday post on January 28, the actress wrote about the trauma of her son’s premature delivery. She also thanked him for holding on strong.

Earlier, Dia Mirza had uploaded a video in which her son could be seen playing with the soft toys. The video sees the little munchkin lying on a mat as he plays with the star, cloud, and moon-shaped toys. Avyaan looked adorable as he was dressed in blue pyjamas. "Catch a falling star and put it in your pocket. We love this play gym by @shumeetoys! It’s made with sustainable natural materials and is child safe and safe for the Earth. Avyaan loves the handmade crocheted stars, moons, and sun made with natural fibres and colours (sic)," she wrote then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor will be next seen in Bheed, a social drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Dia Mirza is expected to play a pivotal role in Bheed. Anubhav Sinha, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, is bankrolling the movie.

(IMAGE: Instagram/diamirzaofficial)