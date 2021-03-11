Dia Mirza Shares Throwback Picture Side-eyeing A Cake, Fans 'love' Her Expression

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has been in the news lately for her wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and the wedding pictures of the couple went viral on the internet. While her fans and followers are still not over her dreamy wedding photos, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor shared a throwback image from the time when she was a little kid. The image posted by Mirza clearly shows her love for cake, as she mentions in the caption as well.

Dia Mirza's throwback post

The Sanju actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a major throwback image. In the picture, little Dia can be seen adorably side-eyeing the birthday cake, while here friend, birthday girl Ananya stuffs her face with it. Her caption read, "I want cake ðŸ°". Mirza even added the hashtag Throwback Thursday along with her post. Dia rocked fringes back in the day and looked adorable in a white and blue floral print frock.

Fan reactions on Dia Mirza's childhood photo

Dia Mirza has close to 4.4 million followers on the social networking site and her latest throwback post garnered around 20k likes within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the actor loved her childhood picture and also stated that it was a classic Dia expression, which she had in the picture. While one fan wrote, "Bachpan se hi adorable ðŸ˜â¤", another follower commented saying, "Love the expression you have seeing the cake."

Dia Mirza's wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi made headlines because of several reasons. The actor chose a female priest to solemnize her marriage and also made heads turn in her stunning red saree as her bridal outfit. Dia's bridal shower images also made rounds on the internet with celebrities like Malaika Arora sharing snippets from the occasion. Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They had gotten married in 2014, but parted aways in 2019 after five years of marriage. On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Thappad. She is now gearing up for the release of a Telugu action-thriller movie titled Wild Dog. The film is helmed by Ashishor Solomon and features Nagarjuna and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

