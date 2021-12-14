Dia Mirza Shares UNSEEN Pic Of Son Avyaan As Her 'little Mowgli' Turns 4 Months Old

Dia Mirza, recently, took to her verified Instagram handle and dropped an unseen picture of her son Avyaan Azaad, whom she shares with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi. The picture comes as her son turns four months old. Giving her fans a glimpse of her 'little mowgli', the actor penned a sweet note. Her latest picture has been winning the hearts of her fans and many celebrities. Take a look.

Dia Mirza drops unseen pic of her son Avyaan Azaad

Taking to her photo-sharing site, Dia Mirza dropped a picture of her son, Avyaan, who can be seen holding her mother's finger. In the caption, Dia called her son 'little mowgli' and stated that her world is incomplete without having him around. She wrote, "Our little mowgli turns 4 months old today. May you witness the infinite beauty, wonder and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad. The circle of life is complete with you around," with heart emoticons.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many celebrities rushed to shower love on Dia's son Avyaan. Apart from the B-town celebrities, Dia followers also commented on her latest picture. A fan commented, "Congratulations. may god bless the little one." Another one wrote, "God bless your mowgli." An Insta user chipped in, "We believe that he will grow up to be a wonderful person." Another one added, "Darling Dearest Dazzling Dia ...wanna keep hugging u Dia. Fun to watch Mowgli. Enjoy darling."

Earlier, as Dia stepped out for work for the very first time leaving her son behind, she penned a special note addressing partially to her son. The actor who was out merely for four hours took to Instagram and explained how it was a ‘tough task’. The actor thanked her team for managing things well. Dia in the note told her son that she will work because she wants ‘to make the world a better place for you to grow up.’ “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event. More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs. Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan,” she wrote in the endearing note.

On the work front, Dia last starred in actor Nagarjuna's action thriller Wild Dog. The 2021 flick, which also starred Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles, was released on Netflix in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

