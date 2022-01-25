Dia Mirza Sheds Light On Healing Power Of Nature; Hails 'Vanrakshaks' For Their Sacrifices

Dia Mirza has been at the forefront when it comes to championing environmental reforms and multiple support initiatives. From being United Nations' Goodwill Ambassador for India to sparking conversations surrounding climate change, Dia has done it all. Her latest Instagram post also comes as a part of aiding the families of 'Vanrakshaks' or 'conservation heroes', who passed away in the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dia quipped how these forest protectors patrol day and night to protect the natural habitats, and in turn, protect our health and well being. She also added a link for people to aid the bereaved families of these martyred COVID-19 heroes. In addition to this, Dia spoke at length about the 'healing power' of nature.

Dia Mirza hails forest staff for their great sacrifices amid COVID

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 25, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor shared glimpses of her travelling in a forest, where she also posed with the patrolling officers. In the caption, she wrote, "Nature makes us whole. It repairs all the damage caused by the concrete world built on ego and exaggeration. Set yourself free from the shackles of ‘narrow domestic walls’. Go back to nature and just breathe. I hope this will help you find what it means to be whole, fulfilled and complete by being in communion with nature. Honestly, I want everyone, everywhere to discover this love, this wonder, this peace. Nature truly heals in the most miraculous ways."

Further talking about the contribution of the forest protectors and providing a link to aid families of the martyred heroes, she wrote, "And while I share about nature it’s important also to share with you the great sacrifices our brave #Vanrakshaks make as they patrol and protect our forests on foot. They are the true protectors of our health and well being. Do tap the link in my bio and see if you’d like to help the families of our #ConservationHeroes martyred in the second deadly wave of #Covid".

On her 40th birthday last month, Dia quipped that she would donate a lakh each day over a span of 40 days to the bereaved families of the country’s forest guards who passed away due to COVID-19.

On my birthday this year don’t send me flowers or gifts 🙏🏻 Instead, help me honour guardians of #WildIndia @wti_org_india’s #CovidCasualtyFund. The proceeds are delivered to the families #ConservationHeroes along with a scroll of honour 🙏🏻 https://t.co/98LGFdLYtp pic.twitter.com/r9L2c2UeAj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 1, 2021

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL)