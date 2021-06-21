Dia Mirza Stresses On Benefits Of Yoga On International Yoga Day, Says It Brings 'balance'

June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day and several Bollywood celebrities have commemorated this day through their social media posts. Actor Dia Mirza, who is a staunch environmentalist and a nature-lover, also took to her Twitter handle to celebrate the day. In her post, she highlighted the importance of yoga and also shared pictures of her performing a few asanas.

Diya Mirza celebrates International Yoga Day

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor was seen doing the anulom vilom breathing exercise in one of the photos. She was also seen doing the Bhramari pranayama, another type of breathing exercise, in the pictures. Dia wore black overalls and her hair was tied in a tight bun. In the caption of the post, she wrote that yoga brings balance. She also went on to write that when yoga and nature are brought together, they bring healing and harmony. Her caption read, “Yoga brings balance. Yoga + Nature creates healing and harmony. Being with nature strengthens the immune system, sharpens our senses and improves general sense of wellbeing. Also brings JOY.”

Yoga brings balance.

Yoga + Nature creates healing and harmony. Being with nature strengthens the immune system, sharpens our senses and improves general sense of wellbeing. Also brings JOY ☀️🌳🧘🏽‍♀️💚#InternationalYogaDay #Yoga #YogaDay #ForNature pic.twitter.com/LVyH211gMk — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 21, 2021

As soon as Dia’s post was shared, her fans and followers also commented on the post to wish her on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. One of them commented, ‘Happy 7th Yoga International Day’. See their tweets and reactions below.

RHTDM keep up the good work by motivating others..Happy 7th Yoga International Day — Devraj Bakshi (@BakshiDevraj) June 21, 2021

Happy International Yoga Day ma'am 👍👍💚💚🙏🙏 — Mannan Khan (@MannanK33811617) June 21, 2021

♥️ — John Doe (@JohnDoe66470084) June 21, 2021

A look into Dia Mirza's Instagram

The 39-year-old actor often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans updated on the developments that take place on her personal and professional front. A couple of days ago, she shared a slew of behind-the-scene pictures on her Instagram from her time on the sets of the web series Kaafir. She was seen going through her lines with her co-star Mohit Raina in one of the photos. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Humanity is our religion ❤️ #Kaafir #2YearsOfKaafir #KaafirOnZee5 #BTS.”As soon as her post was shared, her fans rushed in to shower love on the post and appreciate her performance in the series.

On the work front:

Dia has starred in several commercially successful movies like Dum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Shootout at Lokhandwala. She was last seen in the 2020 social drama Thappad. Dia also made her Telugu debut this year with the action-thriller movie Wild Dog. The cast of the movie also included Nagarjuna Akkineni, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni.

