Dia Mirza To Launch Production House To Create Content On Sustainable Development Growth

Dia Mirza has always been vocal when it comes to environmental causes by actively partaking in various support initiatives. She often hosts informative sessions regarding environmental issues on her social media handles. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, the actor raised her voice and said that the time for simply discussing the issue has passed and that it is now time to act. Mirza who is also United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) National Goodwill Ambassador for India was also appointed as official Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocate in 2019.

The actor will now launch a production house in a bid to create content focusing on sustainable development growth. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, she asserted that she is not satisfied with just talking about climate change in the New Year. Dia added that in 2022, she will do all she can to precipitate collective action towards a healthier planet. Apart from that, Dia has already adopted a sustainable, zero-waste lifestyle among other things. The UNEP Goodwill Ambassador further added that she has already taken steps towards this resolution by contributing her bit for bereaved families of forest guards and investing money in sustainable businesses.

The Thappad actor added that as a mother, she feels an increased sense of urgency about climate action. Hoping to mobilise changemakers across the world, she wants everyone to come together and protect the environment. Talking about her production house, she added that her production house will also create content to support Sustainable Development Goals. Speaking on including young people in this dialogue on climate change, she said that they will lead this movement to its just conclusion as they will inherit this planet.

As the actor rang into New Year with her family, she shared some glimpses from nature. The actor wrote, "Happy New Year ❤️🤗 Here’s to a year of love, kindness, purpose and good health 🙌🏼." Dia told people to restore the health of the planed as she wrote, "May we work collectively to restore the health of our planet and reduce inequalities for all people. #2022NewYear #ForPeopleForPlanet".

Dia Mirza on the work front

On the work front, she will be next seen in Bheed, a social drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Dia is expected to play a pivotal role in Bheed, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, who, in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar, is bankrolling the movie.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial