Eid is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated by the Muslim community all across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which involves dawn-to-dusk fasting. This year the festival is celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. As people around world immerse themselves in a festive mood, a lot of celebrities from the film fraternity took to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to fans.

One of them was Dia Mirza, who might be away from the limelight, but is very active on social media. On the festive occasion, the actor shared an adorable picture with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi to wish her fans on Eid.

Dia Mirza wishes fans on Eid 2022

In the picture Dia Mirza posted on Instagram on Tuesday, the former beauty queen was seen twinning with her son, as both of them sported white-coloured outfits. The little munchkin was all smiles as he sat comfortably on his mother’s lap.

Sharing the picture, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star revealed that this was her son's first Eid, as she also extended her heartfelt wishes to all her fans.

Dia wrote "Eid Mubarak everyone. Wishing you and your loved one's peace, health and happiness. This is our little ones' first Eid and we pray that everyone is safe and with their loved ones."

Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR & more extend Eid Mubarak 2022 wishes

On Wednesday morning, actor Akshay Kumarwished his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid on Twitter. He shared a heartfelt message, "Eid Mubarak everyone! May this day bring happiness in everyone's life... #EidMubarak".

Other celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, RRR star Jr NTR and many others wished fans on Eid. Here, take a look-

T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !! pic.twitter.com/0YV8CRO69Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2022

#EidMubarak to All !

May your Eid be filled with peace,love and joy ! #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/WWNCZH3ImF — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 3, 2022

Wishing everyone a very Happy Eid! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 3, 2022