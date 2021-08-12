Dia Mirza Urges Fans To Pledge Support On World Elephant Day To Save 'beautiful Creatures'

Dia Mirza often speaks about awareness regarding social problems and animal conservation. On World Elephant Day, the actor opened up about the protection of elephants and urged her fans to pledge for their security. The actor also shared some facts about elephants and mentioned how they have deep family bonds as they tend to live together. She also shared one of her experiences of meeting a herd of rescued elephant calves.

Dia Mirza celebrates World Elephant Day

Dia Mirza recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself with some elephant calves on World Elephant Day. The actor celebrated the day by spreading awareness regarding elephants and asking people to pledge for their protection. In the caption, she shared her experience of meeting some elephant calves who played with her.

She wrote, "I will never forget the first time I met these beautiful rescued elephant calves. They were so playful and naughty! Kept opening my shoe laces with their trunks 😬 the time spent with them had me smiling and bursting with love and joy 🤩." She further wrote, "Let’s celebrate these incredible sentient beings today and every day😍 On this #WorldElephantDay pledge your support to protect and secure the #RightOfPassage to save our #Elephants."

Dia Mirza also highlighted the conflict between humans and elephants. She shared how human interference with forests have taken a toll on elephants' well-being and home. The actor also threw light on the necessity of sharing resources with the wildlife and their protection.

She wrote, "Elephants are the gardeners of forests and have walked our Earth for Millenia but now because of human interference that has to lead to fragmented forests, loss of forest cover, poaching, roads and highways our Elephants are in peril." She further wrote, "Remember every being we share this planet with must be protected to secure the balance of our fragile ecological system that in turn provides us, humans, with all that we need to survive. Clean Air, water, food, peace and health. 🌏🌳🌱💧🌈🐘."

Dia then shared some facts about elephants and their herd. Several celebrities of the entertainment industry, backed Mirza. Singer Shreya Ghoshal also shared her experience of meeting elephants as she agreed with Mirza for the protection of these animals.

