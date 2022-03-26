As the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star Dia Mirza never misses out on spread ways to conserve nature, she recently urged her fans to observe the Earth Hour by switching off their lights for one hour this day. She even spread awareness about the significance of Earth Hour while unveiling, a series of her pictures posing around nature.

Dia Mirza recently visited the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary with her family and shared glimpses of their quality time spent together. She even posted a bunch of her family photos while sharing details about the sanctuary and asking her fans to visit the same.

Dia Mirza urges fans to observe Earth Hour

Dia Mirza recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos in which she can be seen sporting a classy green jacket and pants with a brown tee on. She paired her look with a set of beautiful green stilettoes while posing around nature. In the caption, she urged her fans to remember to turn off their lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm today. She even spread awareness about Earth Hour by stating that every year at 8:30 pm on the last Saturday of March, supporters in over 190 countries and territories unite, taking action on and raising awareness of the issues facing our one home. She then stated how Earth Hour was more than just an hour for Earth and stated that it was a movement for our own futures, for the benefit of people and planet.

The caption read, "There is no such thing as too much green Remember to turn off your lights from 8:30pm to 9:30pm tonight! “Every year, at 8:30 pm on the last Saturday of March, supporters in over 190 countries and territories unite, taking action on and raising awareness of the issues facing our one home. But Earth Hour is more than just an hour for Earth - it's a movement for our own futures, for the benefit of people and planet. And it's not only a symbol of solidarity - it's a catalyst for change, harnessing the power of the crowd. “ @wwfindia @earthhourofficial Join the movement 🌏✨ #EarthHour2022 #EarthHour #ShapeOurFuture" (sic) Here's what she posted-

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial