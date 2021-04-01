Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi To Become Parents Soon, Actor Shares Announcement With A Picture

Actor Dia Mirza on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The news comes just over a month after the couple tied the knot on February 15 in a private ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with her baby bump. "Blessed to be. One with Mother Earth. One with the life force that is the beginning of everything. Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," the actor wrote. READ | R Madhavan shows video of 'new fruit' on his terrace, Dia Mirza says she is 'envious'

Vikrant Massey, Shreya Ghoshal, Malaika Arora, Lisa Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, and many others congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Mirza recently returned from the Maldives, where she was holidaying with Rekhi and Samaira, his daughter from the first wife.

The actor was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They had gotten married in 2014, but parted aways in 2019 after five years of marriage.

Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira walks Dia Mirza down the aisle

Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter Samaira was seen along with Dia Mirza on the day of the wedding. Samaira accompanied Dia while she was walking down the aisle. She held a board in her hand which read, “Papa’s Girls”.

She had a Hindu wedding ceremony, which was conducted by priestess Sheela Atta. The Sanju actor's decision of having a female priest at her wedding was lauded by many fans on social media.

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Thappad. She is now gearing up for the release of Telugu action-thriller Wild Dog. The movie is helmed by Ashishor Solomon and features Nagarjuna and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The movie is being produced by S. Niranjan and K. Anvesh, under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. The film is slated for April 2, 2021 release.

(With PTI inputs)