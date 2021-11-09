Dia Mirza Wishes She Had Her Late Father's Possessions, Says 'he Was My Hero'

Actor Dia Mirza revealed in a recent interview that she would love to have some of her late father’s belongings in her house, but must now be satisfied with what she does have, which are memories of him. The Bollywood actor’s father was a German artist named Frank Handrich, who passed away when the actor was 9-years-old. Mirza’s mother, Deepa and Frank parted ways when Dia was 5-years-old and both remarried. Deepa tied the knot to Ahmed Mirza, whose surname the Thappad actor took on.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Dia Mirza mentioned that although she wishes she had some of her father’s possessions, they all went to her stepbrother, who she stated was born after he left. She narrated an incident when her stepbrother came to Mumbai to visit her with her mom and she showed him around her home. She mentioned that she took him to a corridor, in which she has several photographs, out of which one of them was of her and her parents' when she was a child. She stated that it was in that exact moment that all the ‘pain and baggage’ she had about wanting her father’s possessions disappeared, as she realised she had something more ‘precious’, which were memories.

In an earlier interview with Miss Malini, Dia Mirza mentioned that she was extremely attached to her dad when she was 4-years-old and mentioned that he was her ‘hero’. The actor is now a parent herself to her son Avyaan. She tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this year and was excited about celebrating her first Diwali as a family, along with her son.

Dia Mirza on the work front

The actor was last seen in Thappad in which she stepped into the role of Shivani Fonseca. The movie was directed by Anubhav Sinha and starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. The film received mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics. Dia Mirza was also seen in the 2021 Telugu action thriller, Wild Dog, written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. The film is available on Netflix and saw Akkineni Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher take on lead roles.

