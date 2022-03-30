Dia Mirza Wishes Stepdaughter Samaira On Birthday; 'Thanks For Opening Your Heart To Me'

Actor Dia Mirza shares a very special bond with not just her little munchkin Avyaan Azaad but also with her stepdaughter Samaira. The Bollywood diva might be absent from the big screens but is quite active in giving fans a sneak peek into some endearing moments with her son Avyaan Azaad and some fun-filled moments with Samaira.

As Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter Samaira turns a year older on Wednesday, Dia Mirza took to her official social media handle, penned a heartwarming note for her, and called her a 'precious girl.' She further opened her heart about how she welcomed her into the family.

Dia Mirza wishes Samaira on her 13th birthday

Dia took to her official Instagram handle and shared a happy picture of her stepdaughter Samaira in a black tee as she smiled through the camera. Dia shared the photo and penned a sweet note that read "Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light (multiple emoticons) @samairarekhi."

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "Wishing your precious girl all the blessings of life ❤️" another wrote "That's a beautiful bday message. You are a great mom Mam. And blessed to have a lovely fam" Whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Samaira. Earlier, the former beauty queen had shared a dance video with Samaira.

Dia Mirza and her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi dance together

The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself and Samaira matching steps to Akon's song. The clip began with a glimpse of the beautiful evening sky and then panned to the mother daughter-duo as they perfectly matched steps with each other. They were seen twinning in pink-purple outfits, and netizens hailed their performance. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor captioned the post as "Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi 🐯".

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial