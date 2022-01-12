Dia Mirza's Dance With Stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi On 'Bananza' Wins Praise From Netizens

Dia Mirza recently took to her social media account and posted an adorable dance video with her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi, that won over netizens' hearts. The mother-daughter duo was seen in matching outfits as they matched steps together. They danced to Akon's foot-tapping hit number Bananza and took the internet by storm.

Dia Mirza and her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi dance to Bananza

The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself and Samaira matching steps to Akon's song. The clip began with a glimpse of the beautiful evening sky and then panned on the duo as they began their well-choreographed routine. They were seen in matching pink outfits, and netizens hailed their performance. The caution of the post read, "Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi 🐯".

Watch the clip of Dia Mirza and Samaira Rekhi here

Netizens quickly headed to the comments section of the post and lauded the duo. Some called the video 'lovely', while others thought the mom-daughter duo was 'cute'. A netizen wrote, "That's a beautiful bond of love", while others flooded the comments with heart and fire emoticons.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi earlier last year and the duo often share glimpses of their life with their family online. They welcomed their son Avyaan Rekhi into the world in May 2021, and Samaira, Vaibhav's daughter from his previous marriage was blessed with a younger brother. On the occasion of Diwali 2021, Dia treated her fans online to a family picture. The family was seen dressed in traditional attire, as they extended their best wishes to all. Dia wrote, "Happy Diwali from our family to yours."

Dia Mirza on the work front

The actor is currently gearing up for her role in Bheed and recently wrapped up her shoot for the project. She shared a black and white picture with the director Anubhav Sinha and penned down a note of gratitude for him. The duo also joined hands for their work in Thappad and the actor thanked Sinha for 'yet another precious experience'. She wrote, "Iss #Bheed ke rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji ❤️🙌🏼 Thank you @anubhavsinhaa for yet another precious experience. Keep telling stories. It’s a picture wrap!!!"

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial