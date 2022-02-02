Dia Mirza's 'Wednesday Wisdom' Has Message For Wild Animals With Some Rare Shots

Actor Dia Mirza is very active on her social media and she keeps treating her fans with her pictures. Sometimes she also shares messages about environmental and wildlife reforms. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor has been at the forefront when it comes to championing environmental reforms and multiple support initiatives. From being United Nations' Goodwill Ambassador for India to sparking conversations surrounding climate change, the former beauty queen is actively involved in every project that has a good cause behind it.

She has been the face of many pivotal environmental campaigns across India and has worked towards the conservation of wildlife and other sustainable development goals. Dia recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that had a powerful message about wildlife conservation.

Dia Mirza pens her thoughts on Wildlife conservation

Dia Mirza shared a series of pictures and videos in her latest post that had glimpses of several animals. The picture featured animals like tigers, owls, monkeys, bears, birds, reptiles and many more. Sharing the picture the former beauty queen captioned the post as “If we kill off the wild, then we are killing a part of our souls.-Jane Goodall #WednesdayWisdom from my hero @janegoodallinst.Photo of me by @vivek4wild Photos of wildlife by me #GenerationRestoration #IAmNature #GlobalGoals #SDGs #BornWild."

Dia Mirza shares her thoughts on the importance of nature

A few days back, Dia took to her Instagram to handle and shared glimpses of her travelling in a forest, where she also posed with the patrolling officers. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Nature makes us whole. It repairs all the damage caused by the concrete world built on ego and exaggeration. Set yourself free from the shackles of ‘narrow domestic walls.' Go back to nature and just breathe. I hope this will help you find what it means to be whole, fulfilled and complete by being in communion with nature. Honestly, I want everyone, everywhere to discover this love, this wonder, this peace. Nature truly heals in the most miraculous ways." She further talked about how Nature truly heals in the most miraculous ways. She also talks about the contribution of the forest protectors or 'Vanrakshaks'.

