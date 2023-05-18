Diana Penty Set For Cannes 2023 Return With Luxury Spirit Partnership

Diana Penty is all set to make a grand return to the illustrious Cannes Film Festival 2023. With this, she will be bringing her impeccable sense of style to the international stage for the second time. This year, Diana will be partnering with the prestigious spirits brand, GREY GOOSE, adding an extra touch of sophistication and glamour to her Cannes journey.

Expressing much excitement about her second appearance, Diana shared, "India has received great recognition and appreciation at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am thrilled to be a part of the event once again this year. I eagerly look forward to celebrating this experience alongside the global icon of luxury, GREY GOOSE, in the country of its origin."

The actor made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Since then, she has become an icon of grace and style, internationally. Her impeccable fashion choices and charismatic personality have captivated audiences worldwide, consolidating her position as a global fashion icon.

Brand Manager on teaming up with Diana

Adtnu Tiwari, the Senior Brand Manager of Premium White Spirits at Bacardi India, also expressed his thoughts on the association. He stated, "As an ode to commemorating moments along the way and not just the end of the line, we hope to inspire the influx of talented stalwarts. Having the talented and widely admired Diana at the Cannes Film Festival is sure to represent our purpose behind the association."

With her return to Cannes, Diana Penty is expected to create waves once again, showcasing her inimitable fashion sense and captivating presence on the red carpet. Her partnership with GREY GOOSE further adds to the anticipation surrounding her appearance, promising a blend of sophistication and glamour that will surely make heads turn.

As the world eagerly awaits the commencement of the Cannes Film Festival, Diana Penty's return to this prestigious event has already generated excitement and anticipation among her fans and the global fashion community. It will undoubtedly be a remarkable showcase of talent, style, and the magical allure of cinema.