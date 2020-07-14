Diana Penty Shares Pictures Showing Her Constant Love For French Fries Over The Years

Diana Penty has been quite active on her Instagram handle. The actor recently shared a number of pictures in which her love for French fries is clearly visible. Check out her post and read to know more.

Diana Penty’s love for French Fries

Diana Penty has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. She recently shared three pictures mentioning that each picture is from a different year, from 2018, 2019 and 2020. The one common factor in the pictures was the actor having a French Fry.

In 2018, Diana Penty was seen wearing a loose cream colour t-shirt with a plate of fries on her lap. As an artist was making her hair, she was having a bite of one fries and holding a small can of ketchup/sauce in one hand. In 2019, the Happy Bhag Jayegi star donned a plain black t-shirt while having a bite of a French Fry and holding the plate of French Fries up posing for the photo. In the recent 2020 picture, Diana is seen having fries with her eyes closed and a plat of fries on her lap along with the same can in her hand. She is wearing a denim crop top. Her caption read, “2018, 2019, 2020… years have gone by, but my pre-show binge remains the same ðŸ˜œ… #MajorMissing ðŸŸ #FriesDay” [sic]. Check out the post below.

IMAGE SOURCE: DIANA PENTY INSTAGRAM

Soon after Diana Penty uploaded the pictures fans started to pour their love for their favourite actor. A user commented, “U r fry gal”, another user said, “Beauty & Fries are Permanent”. A user also asked her which sauce is she using with her fries. The post has got more than 160 k like and 500 comments. Diana #FriesDay hinting at the National French Fry Day which is celebrated on July 13.

Diana Penty recently celebrated 8 years of Cocktail, her debut film. She shared a slideshow that has a few behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the movie, featuring her co-stars Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. She captioned the post, “Where it all began... thank you #DineshVijan @homster @deepikapadukone #SaifAliKhan @boman_irani #DimpleKapadia for giving me one of the best experiences of my life ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ #8YearsOfCocktail ðŸ¸”.[sic].

Diana Penty will next be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. It is a romantic drama film directed by Kunal Deshmukh. The movie also cast Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Manoj Pahwa and Dilip Joshi. It is banked rolled by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of Maddock Films and T-Series. The story is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

