Diana Penty Stuns In Swimwear As She Deals With Curfew And Heat In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Diana Penty is often seen sharing throwback pictures and videos on her social media. As the second wave of coronavirus has hit several states in India, the actor shared her take on the curfew. She also shared a scenic picture of herself along with it.

Diana Penty on curfews and lockdowns

Diana Penty took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from Kovalam. She was seen relaxing in the pool in a blue swimsuit as she tied her hair into a bun. She wrote that this was how she is taking the curfew and the lockdown. She called the situation "mad" and mentioned that it's bad that the picture is an old one. She also asked all her followers to stay safe during such hard times. Take a look at Diana Penty's Instagram photo here.

Reactions to Diana Penty's photo

As soon as Diana shared the picture, several celebrities and followers wrote all things nice about it. Actors Athiya Shetty and Sonali Bendre sent fire emojis for the photo. Fans wrote that the actor looked stunning in her swimsuit. Some even mentioned that she looked hot. Her fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on Diana's picture.

A sneak peek into Diana Penty's Instagram

Recently, Diana shared a picture of herself dressed in a red and pink lehenga from designer Ritu Kumar's label. She wrote that she was feeling pretty in the outfit. She also shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot with a clothing brand. She sat in between a stone card passage on the staircase. She wore an orange printed kaftan and accessorized it with gold and brown jewellery. Diana wrote, "When the weather starts to burn, I turn to the kaftan salwar!" Take a look at Diana Penty's photos here.

On Holi, Diana shared a video of herself wishing her fans. In the video, she wrote 'Holi Hai' on a plate full of colours. She wore a yellow Lucknowi kurta with a white palazzo. She also sprinkled some colour towards the camera. In another post, she shared a video from her stay at the Taj hotels in Kovalam. She walked towards her balcony with a cup of tea and later panned the camera at the scenic view of her room.

