Diana Penty Takes Instagram Transition Challenge And Fans Love It

Diana Penty has hopped on the Instagram challenges' trend wagon. The Cocktail actor, who is very active on her social media, recently took to her Instagram account to hop on a viral trend. Her fans are loving the actor's look and sassy moves in the Instagram Reels' video.

Diana Penty's Instagram Reels video sees the actor tapping on the screen repeatedly to the beat of King Manyara's I'm So Pretty And He Like That. She is dressed in a bathrobe, with no makeup. At the drop of the beat, Diana transitions into a simple off-the-shoulder black gown. Diana's makeup is natural with nude lipstick and smoky eye makeup.

Fans of the Happy Bhag Jayegi actor reacted with heart eye emoticons. Others also called her video awesome and lovely. Many fans also dropped heart-eyes emoticons and expressed their love for the actor. The 15-second video has garnered more than 9,63,000 views and over 1,42,000 likes, already.

A Peek Into Diana Penty's Instagram

Recently, Diana posted a picture of herself next to Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan. In the photo, Diana and Dulquer are holding a clapboard for her next movie with the Zoya Factor actor. Diana's friends, actors Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari left their best wishes to the duo. Director Farah Kunder Khan too commented on the picture, revealing that she's a Dulquer Salmaan fan. The film will be Diana's debut in the Mollywood industry.

On January 15, 2021, Diana shared a Flashback Friday picture of herself as a young girl on her Instagram account. She can be seen wearing eyeglasses and a long blue dress with ruffle details on the shoulders, a white-collar with matching cuffs. The younger Diana has put on an apron while she pretends to cook with a wooden spoon and a saucepan.

Penty's pal and Bhoomi actor Aditi Rao Hydari reacted by laughing, while Thappad actor Dia Mirza replied with an "OMG" and heart-eyes emoji. Director Farah Kunder Khan joked that Diana could still fit in the adorable outfit. Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania commented on Diana's cuteness in the picture.

