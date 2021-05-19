Diana Penty To Provide Financial Support Amid COVID With 'Every Life Matters' Initiative

With the pandemic wreaking havoc on the entire nation, treatment and hospitalization have become a huge financial burden on the people. Joining the league of stars who have started several initiatives to help arrange relief funds for the people was actress Diana Penty. With #EveryLifeMatters, an initiative by Diana Penty in association with Ketto India, the actress's aim is to bring awareness and help provide relief and financial support to individuals during these testing times. As a part of the initiative, the actress will use her social media to highlight individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment.

Diana Penty to help provide financial aid

The Cocktail actress took to her Instagram and shared a video where she spoke about the uncertain times and how people are working selflessly to serve society. Through her initiative, the actress will also support COVID heroes across the country who have stepped up in the time of major crisis, to help those in need. Other than this, looking at people who do not have the platforms to have their fundraisers amplified enough to make an impact, will also be supported under the campaign.

She captioned the video and explained the devastating effects of the pandemic. "Over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organizations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as we face the devastating effects of the 2nd wave of this pandemic. Seeing these individuals in action, doing such inspiring work is heartwarming and I feel we need to do our best to support them in whatever way we can. Which is why I have partnered with @kettoindia to start the #EveryLifeMatters initiative,” she wrote.

Adding, she said, “Through this initiative, we plan to raise funds to help individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment, and also provide support to amplify the work of the countless covid heroes out there who are doing their level best to help. I urge you all to help in whatever way you can because together we can make a difference.”

