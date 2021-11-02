Diana Penty's Birthday: Here's A Sneak Peek Into The 'Shiddat' Star's Upcoming Projects

Diana Penty, who stunned the audience with her simple yet striking role as Meera in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Cocktail, is clocking her 36th birthday today. In her almost decade-old career, the actor has played myriad roles in masala entertainers like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and the most recent romantic flick Shiddat.

Diana Penty has precariously chosen her Bollywood projects and is now venturing into the South Industry to further expand her horizons. From Salute to Adbhut, take a look at the actor's upcoming projects alongside well-known names in the entertainment industry.

Here are Diana Penty's upcoming projects -

Salute

The upcoming action thriller film marks Penty's first Malayam film, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role as a cop. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay, it also stars Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, and others in pivotal roles. Salmaan is bankrolling the film under his banner Wayfarer Films. The promotional posters from the film have been released. Take a look.

Adbhut

Another one of the firsts for the actor is the supernatural thriller, Adbhut, which has been extensively shot in Shimla and Manali in recent times. Helmed by Baaghi, Heropanti fame Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rohan Mehra, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. The first teaser of the film tingled the audience's nerves, providing for a perfect spookfest. Talking about the film, the Shiddat actor took to her Twitter and wrote," #ADBHUT is a supernatural thriller that’s sure to give you the chills! Really looking forward… it’s something I’ve never attempted before. Can’t wait”. The movie is slated to release sometime in 2022. Take a look at the teaser.

Other untitled projects

Apart from the aforementioned projects, the actor has two untitled projects in her pipeline. She is also reading the scripts of many PAN-India projects and will announce a multi-lingual project soon. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Shiddat, alongside Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Mohit Raina. The Kunal Deshmukh directorial received positive feedback from the audience after its October 1 release on Disney+ Hotstar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DIANA PENTY)

(Source- PR)