Diana Penty's Traditional Outfits To Take Inspiration From. See Pics

Bollywood News

Diana Penty has never failed to impress her fans with her style and outfits. So, here are some of her quirky traditional outfits looks to get inspired from.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Diana Penty

Diana Penty is a popular Bollywood actor who has also made a niche for herself in the fashion world. Diana was a model earlier and then turned into acting. Her debut film was the 2012 hit film Cocktail. Diana Penty was last seen in Badshah's smashing hit Shehar Ki Ladki. The starlet has never failed to impress her fans with her style and outfits. Below is a compilation of some of her best traditional styles-

Diana Penty in traditional outfits looks stunning, have a look here-

Diana Penty is wearing a multi-coloured beautiful lehenga. She is looking stunning in the ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Image courtesy: @dianapenty

Daina looks bright and elegant in his dark green shade outfit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Image courtesy: @dianapenty

Diana's rich and glamours navy blue outfit with golden work is aboslutely royal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Image courtesy: @dianapenty

Diana Penty's style in this red saree gives major fashion goals for traditional outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Image courtesy: @dianapenty

In this picture, Diana looks ravishing in this yellow traditional look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Image courtesy: @dianapenty

Diana Penty looks amazing in her cream traditional outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Image courtesy: @dianapenty

Diana Penty's has upped her style game with this red flare saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Image courtesy: @dianapenty

Diana Penty looks ethereal in this beige saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Image courtesy: @dianapenty

Diana Penty's looks regal in this beautiful dark green traditional outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Image courtesy: @dianapenty

Published:
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

