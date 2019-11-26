Dibakar Banerjee: A List Of The Best Films By The Khosla Ka Ghosla Director

Dibakar Banerjee started his career from advertising before making it big in the Hindi film industry. He has also formed his own production house, Dibakar Banerjee Productions. He is also a winner of the National Film Award. Dibakar Banerjee has told some of the most engaging stories through his films over the last decade. Here is a list of some of the finest movies by Dibakar Banerjee:

Best movies of Dibakar Banerjee

Khosla Ka Ghosla!

The 2006 Hindi comedy-drama film was the directorial debut of Dibakar Banerjee and it is written by Jaideep Sahni. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The story revolves around a middle-class man who tries to win back his money from a corrupt real-estate mafia. It features Anupam Kher in the lead role. Khosla Ka Ghosla was received very well by the critics.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a 2008 comedy film that is co-written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It features Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Manu Rishi, Richa Chadda, Manjot Singh and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. Dibakar Banerjee won his second National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film portrayed a very lively and realistic image of Delhi. It was praised for the performances and storyline along with the dialogues.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

The 2015 mystery-thriller film is based on a fictitious character Detective Byomkesh Bakshi that is created by Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. Kolkata was used as a backdrop in the story and it had a huge impact on the film. It features Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, and Swastika Mukherjee. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film received positive reviews from the critics and performed well at the box-office.

Shanghai

The 2012 political-thriller film is co-written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It features Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film received critical acclaim at the time of its release and was praised by the critics for its bold storyline. It impressed the audience with its gripping screenplay and is considered by critics as one of the best Dibakar Banerjee movies.

