Dibakar Banerjee Opens Up On Sushant Singh Rajput, Sequel Of 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy'

Will viewers accept an actor other than Sushant Singh Rajput in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2? Director Dibakar Banerjee has expressed an interest in taking the film forward and convert it into a franchise. With SSR breathing his last in June last year, another actor could be stepping into his shoes if the film is indeed revisited.

Dibakar Banerjee on Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2 and Sushant Singh Rajput

Dibakar Banerjee stated, in an interview with Bollywood Life, that it was ‘very difficult’ to talk about Sushant. He said that it might take him 4-5 years to share his memories with SSR, as it felt it was ‘very soon’ to open up. The filmmaker added that ‘what all happened after this death’, referring to the numerous controversies surrounding the death, was ‘best not to speak about.’

He, however, shared that making a sequel to the critically acclaimed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy was something that he ‘desired’. Dibakar shared that the story could be taken forward and converted into a franchise. The filmmaker said that it was ‘something that Sushant would have wanted’ as he shared that another actor would now have to be cast in the movie.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is considered among the best performances of Sushant’s career and had released in 2015. The actor had stepped into the role of the iconic detective penned by Sharandindu Bandyopadhyay in 1932, which went on to attain cult status, as numerous TV shows and films traced his life. Though critically acclaimed, the film did not live up to expectations at the box office.

Meanwhile, Dibakar is currently in the news for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, that is receiving good reviews from a section, including celebrities.

