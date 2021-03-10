Dibakar Banerjee Reveals It Was 'Arjun Vs Parineeti' On 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's' Sets

The second trailer of the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) dropped yesterday and was quick to make it to YouTube's trending list. The film was originally slated to release last year but its release date was postponed because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Now, ahead of SAPF's theatrical release on March 19, director Dibakar Banerjee revealed to Miss Malini that Arjun and Parineeti had to actually hit each other to make their violence scenes in the film look real.

Dibakar reveals they 'stopped counting' Pari's bruises by SAPF's shoot ended

After releasing the first trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on March 4 last year, the makers of the upcoming black comedy film dropped its second trailer on March 9, 2021. After halting its big-screen release for almost a year due to the pandemic, the highly-anticipated film is all set to hit the theatres next week, on March 19. In his promotional interview with Miss Malini for SAPF before its release, director Dibakar Banerjee made multiple revelations about the film and its lead cast, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

During his interaction with the portal, the 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' director revealed that it was Arjun vs Parineeti on SAPF's sets for most of the shoot days. He also went on to reveal that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar wasn't choreographed like the Bollywood actors' previous romantic films. The prolific filmmaker explained how they only rehearsed the basic moves and went for it.

Speaking about the violent scenes between Arjun and Parineeti, Dibakar said the actor-duo had to really hit each other to make their scenes look real, which became a problem because they're old friends and the fact that Arjun is extremely gentle. Elaborating further on the same, the 51-year-old said they stopped counting the bruises on The Girl On The Train actor's body and so did she because the Ishaqzaade actors were committed to bringing animosity between them to life for the camera. He concluded his statement by describing his favourite shot from the film where Parineeti slaps Arjun back. Dibakar said he wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of that slap.