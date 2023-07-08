Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Eyes Box Office Clash With Soorarai Pottru Remake?

Director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ektaa R Kapoor had announced the sequel to their 2010 critical and commercial hit Love Sex Aur Dhokha some time back. The director-producer duo have announced a Valentine's weekend release for the film, scheduled for next year. An intriguing poster for the long-awaited sequel was also shared.

3 things you need to know

Love Sex aur Dhokha (2010) starred Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha amid an ensemble cast.

The film was an anthology of sorts, dealing with several angles on all that could go wrong with the trifecta of love, sex and betrayal.

The film was also a part of the found-footage genre of film, still rare in Hindi cinema.

Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 eyeing 2024 release

Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser poster of Love Sex aur Dhokha 2. It is a reflection of how digitally-obsessed we as a society have become. Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 will release in theatres during 2024's Valentines weekend on February 16. Banerjee and Kapoor are yet to unveil the cast of the new film.

(Unlike the first film, LSD2 will touch upon social media addiction | Image: Twitter)

LSD 2 vs Soorarai Pottru remake at box office?

While it is still not confirmed, early reports have suggested that Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru remake is also eyeing February 16 release next year. If that happens to be the case, LSD 2 and Soorarai Pottru Hindi version will go head-to-head on V-Day weekend.

(Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake will also see Suriya in a cameo role | Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

The Love, Sex aur Dhokha franchise is all set to expand

The first film featured an ensemble of Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharuchha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Arya Banerjee, Amit Sial and Aaditi Pohankar among others. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. Ektaa Kapoor has produced the film with mother Shobha Kapoor.