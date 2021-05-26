Dibyendu Bhattacharya's Mother Passes Away Suddenly Due To Heart Attack

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya is in Turkey to shoot for a yet-untitled Reliance feature film. The actor was left in shock as he heard the news about his mother, Gayatri Bhattacharya passing away in Kolkata earlier this week due to a sudden heart attack. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the actor couldn’t even fly back to India for the last rites.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya "spent the entire day crying" on his mother's demise

Speaking about his mother’s demise, he said, “I was supposed to do a night shoot that day and I spent the entire day crying. It is true that no matter how much one grows up, losing one's parent is the kind of loss that no one prepares you for. I shot for an action sequence as well as a comic one and it was in this moment truly, that I understood the meaning of 'the show must go on'.”

Seems like Dibyendu was very close to his mother and often shared pictures of her on his Instagram handle. Most recently, he shared a throwback picture in which both can be seen posing towards the camera with a smile. His mother wore a saree whereas, Dibyendu wore shorts and was shirtless. In his caption, he wrote, “Happy mother's day to the best mother of the world ...I love you Maaa ..”

In December 2020, on the occasion of his mother’s birthday, Dibyendu dropped a short and sweet wish for her on Instagram. Sharing a solo picture of her, he wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday Maa...I love you! #momsbirthday #love #family.” Have a look at his post below.

A look at Dibyendu Bhattacharya's movies and shows

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is known for his critically acclaimed performances in Black Friday, Dev D, BA Pass, and Lal Bazaar among others, he will soon be seen in the Reliance Entertainment production. Last year, he was also a part of web series like The Gone Game, which is a psychological thriller web series directed by Nikhil Bhat. The show starred Dibyendu along with Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Arjun Mathur and others. Dibyendu is now set for the second season of the show. The actor was also seen in Mirzapur season 2 and Undekhi.

