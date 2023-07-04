Did Abhimanyu Dassani, Shreya Dhanwanthary Find Love On Nausikhiye Set?

Are Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary dating each other? Rumours of a blossoming romance between the two actors are doing the rounds in media reports. Their recent joint appearance at an event has only added fuel to fire.

What's cooking?

The speculation around the two actors dating began while they were filming Nausikhiye in Bhopal. It is not uncommon for actors working on set to date each other and seems like work is where cupid struck Abhimanyu and Shreya. However, the two actors have not publicly confirmed their relationship yet.

(Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary will feature in an upcoming film together | Image: Abhimanyu Dassani/Instagram, Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram)

Who said what?

According to media reports, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary grew close during the one-month shoot of their upcoming film Nausikhiye. It is not certain what roles they will be playing in the movie but it could very well be that there is a love angle involved with their characters.

(Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary posed with Nausikhiye co-star Amol Parashar | Image: Abhimanyu Dassani/Instagram)

Adding fuel to the dating rumours, Abhimanyu and Shreya were spotted together at the launch party of Lust Stories 2. They posed for shutterbugs together, capturing the attention of onlookers. Many noticed how they looked comfortable in each other's company.

(Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary attended the launch party of Lust Stories 2 | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile...

Nausikhiye, a film announced by Lionsgate India Studios in November 2022, also features Tripling fame Amol Parashar alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the movie has completed filming and is in the post-production phase.

Abhimanyu has been a part of films such as Nikamma, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Aankh Micholi and Monica O My Darling among others. Shreya has featured in popular web series Scam 1992 and The Family Man. She was also seen in Chup, opposite Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan.