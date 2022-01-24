Did Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar Turn Down Hindi Remake Of Ajith's 'Viswasam'? Details Inside

Bollywood stalwarts Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were recently seen together as no-nonsense vigilante's in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, taking the audiences by storm. According to recent reports, the actors were approached for the Hindi remake of Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam, however, they turned it down due citing reasons pertaining to 'Hindi audiences’ sensibilities'.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, a source quipped that Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms bought the remake rights of superstar Ajith's 2019 film for Rs. 4 crores, and keenly wanted either of the two Bollywood stars to play Ajith's part. Both the actors felt the film 'would not suit the Hindi audiences’ sensibilities' and hence declined it.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar turned down Hind remake of Viswasam

Another source told the outlet that Balaji Telefilms were also approached to come on board as co-producers of the remake. Since no Bollywood biggie was associated with the project, the production company also turned down the request. The media outlet then approached Manish Shah for further comments.

Shah quipped how multiple discussions take place before taking a big decision, however, it doesn't always lead to fruition. Manish further mentioned that he, along with the original film's producer Sathya Jyothi Films, have an understanding and will go about the project together.

For the uninitiated, Viswasam also starred Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. It follows the story of a 'village ruffian', whose life changes immensely after he meets his estranged wife after many years. Written and directed by Siva, the film received a positive response at the box office.

More on Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's work front

Akshay was recently seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Atrangi Re. He will now be seen in Bachchan Pandey, which is slated for a March 18 release. He also has films like Prithviraj, OMG 2, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu among others in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be seen in the sports drama Maidaan, as he steps into the shoes of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The actor is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, while also having projects like Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Runway 34 in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJAYDEVGN/ @AJITHFCPY/ @AKSHAYKUMAR)