Did Akshay Kumar Confirm Parineeti Chopra’s September Wedding To Raghav Chadha?

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra are all set to co-star in the upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Mission. The Ishaqzaade actress took to her Instagram story to share a note for the actor on his 56th birthday with an unseen photo from the film’s shoot. Replying to the wish, Akshay Kumar also penned a note for the actress, which seemingly confirmed that she will tie the knot soon.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra star together in the film Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue.

Parineeti Chopra is engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The actor is expected to tie the knot later this month.

Akshay Kumar hints at Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding?

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram story to express gratitude as Parineeti wished him on his birthday. In her wish, his Kesari co-star wrote, “Happy birthday to the OG entertainer @akshaykumar! Here's to another of your unstoppable energy and loads of laughter.” Replying to this, Kumar noted, “Thank you Pari, now looking forward to your ‘Jalsa’ soon (winking face with tongue emoji).”

(Akshay Kumar's post | Image: Akshay Kumar/instagram)

Eagle-eyed fans are claiming that in his message the ‘Jalsa’ Akshay talks about is Parineeti’s wedding with Raghav Chadha. The actress is reported to get married later this month, but there is no confirmation about the same yet.

Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha reception invite goes viral

(A leaked invitation card of Parineeti Chopra's wedding | Image: Manav Manglani/Instagram)

Ahead of their wedding, a reception invitation card of the actor-politician couple has been doing rounds on social media. While the authenticity of the card is not confirmed, it claims that the reception of the couple will be held on September 30 at the Taj hotel in Chandigarh. Several sources have told media portals that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are eyeing to tie the knot on September 25 in Udaipur in the presence of their friends and family including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.