Did Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Call It Quits After Dating For 3 Years? Details Here

Rumoured Bollywood couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have often given away major relationship goals. While the two did not make their relationship official, rumours of their dating go back to 2019 when they were shooting for their 2020 film Khaali Peeli. Not only were they inseparable at several parties, but they were also spotted leaving for vacations together. While the two were last spotted together at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash, media reports are suggesting they have now called it quits.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have called it quits after dating each other for three years. A source reported to the leading daily that the rumoured couple has mutually decided to end their relationship and end things in a positive note. They will also stay friends in the future.

The source said, "The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward."

The source further told the news outlet that Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter might consider doing a film together if they are offered in the future. They are handling their relationship with maturity as "they realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other." However, no official statement has been released by both the actors yet.

Ananya Panday attends Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash

Ananya Panday was last seen attending Shahid Kapoor's 41st birthday in Mumbai in February. The Gehraiyaan star bonded well with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput as she shared several pictures with them. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were also inseparable as per the picture shared by the Jersey star. While Ananya Panday wore a sleeveless printed mini dress at the party, Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in a green shirt and jeans. Some pictures also saw Ananya Panday sitting beside Khatter while the latter pulled her hair. The two left the party together in a car.

Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter