Did Ankita Lokhande-Sushant Singh Rajput's Chat Details Leak? Actor Tells Arnab Goswami

Ankita Lokhande had broken her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on the completion of one month of his death, by lighting a lamp for him. However, the actress, despite her social media posts, continued her silence on her thoughts related to the death, something she spoke about for the first time on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know. Right from stating that he could not be depressed, to asserting that people should remember him as a hero, the Pavitra Rishta star made several strong statements.

Recently, there were reports that Ankita had told the police about a chat between hers and Sushant, where she allegedly claimed the latter had told her about being ‘harassed’ by Rhea Chakraborty, who is one of the accused in the abetment to his suicide.

Speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Manikarnika star denied having any such conversation with her ex-boyfriend. The actor said, “It is doing the rounds everywhere that I have given a statement to police, that Sushant and me shared a chat. It’s absolutely a lie.” She added, “I never had his number. It’s been four years, I’ve not seen this person, didn’t talk to him for four years.”

Sushant and Ankita, who had become household names with Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Pavitra Rishta, were in a relationship for seven years, before parting ways in 2016. Ankita said, “We couldn’t talk to each other that way (like during their relationship). What goes, has gone (referring to their split). I could see that he was happy and I am also happy in my life.”

Watch parts of Ankita’s interview above, full interview will be out on Saturday, 9 PM.

Ankita’s statement was recorded by the Bihar Police, who have registered a case of abetment to suicide, cheating and conpiracy against Rhea Chakraborty and five years. The latter has moved Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the investigation to Mumbai, while Sushant’s family lawyer has filed a caveat in response to it. Rhea in her petition to SC claimed that she was being ‘falsely implicated’ in the case by Sushant's father KK Singh.

