Did Arijit Singh Sing Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Pasoori Nu For Charity?

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha released Pasoori Nu from the film’s album on Monday. The track is the remake of 2022’s Coke Studio song Pasoori. Ever since the announcement of the song was made, netizens have been criticising the move for ruining the original track. Now, allegedly the singer of Pasoori Nu, Arijit Singh has reacted to the backlash.

What’s cooking?

Amid the negativity, a twitter account with the profile picture of Arijit weighed in on the ongoing debate. Even unsure if it is Arijit’s genuine account, the fact that famous celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kapil Sharma, Armaan Malik, Richa Chadha, Neeti Mohan, comedian Tanmay Bhatt, and others are following it and that it has over 105K followers leads people to assume it is indeed his handle.

The account tweeted how he wanted the original singer on the track. His tweet read, “@Alisethi you are amazing. Wish You could join us in this or even better wish you could sing it for the film. One personal thing, my kids are not gonna go for the new one. They love the original like their father.”

(Screenshot of Arijit Singh's tweet)

Who said what?

When a Twitter user asked why he didn’t reject the song if he feels this way, Arijit replied, “The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for the underprivileged. That's more important. thode gaali kha lenge (will tolerate some abuse.)” In another post, the Tum Hi Ho crooner added, “It’s important we speak about this as makers need to understand that we feel terrible when a song is been tweaked around for no reason.”

Meanwhile...

Pasoori Nu was the latest addition to the Satyaprem Ki Katha soundtrack. In the music video, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were seen romancing each other in an intimate setting. The video also shows stills from the movie featuring the lead characters, Sattu and Katha, as newlyweds. The film's star cast also includes Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in major roles. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 29.