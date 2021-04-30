Did Arjun Kapoor Take A Jibe At His Directors During The Latest 'Star Vs Food' Episode?

Arjun Kapoor's latest appearance on the third in the list of Star vs Food episodes saw the actor stepping out of his comfort zone to make meat-based food for his family members while sharing tidbits and anecdotes featuring the Kapoors. In addition to the same, Arjun Kapoor was also seen joking around with Chef Gulaam Gouse Deewani, who taught him how to make Chapli Kebab as well as Laal Maas from scratch. But, at one point during the Star vs Food episode, it seems like Arjun Kapoor took a jibe at some of the directors he has worked with in the past, for allegedly cutting his scenes from the film. Read on to know more.

Did Arjun Kapoor take a not-so-subtle dig at the directors he has worked with in the past?

The first few minutes of the Star vs Food episode in question sees the actor letting the idea of him assuming the position of a cook sink into his psyche, the first step of which involves him cutting vegetables for the dishes that he is supposed to prepare. One can see that Arjun Kapoor has successfully managed to cut a tomato. While looking at the tomato and simultaneously addressing the audience through the camera Arjun Kapoor can be heard saying "Kya kaata hai maine! Aisa toh mere director ne mera role nahi kaata hoga films mein jitna accha maine ye tamatar kaata hai" . This roughly translates to "I have cut these tomatoes better than my directors have cut my scenes in films".

A little about Arjun Kapoor's filmography

As far as Arjun Kapoor's movies are concerned, the actor's filmography has seen him stepping foot into genres such as rom-com, action-thriller, Shakespearan tragedies and period dramas, amongst others. The latest in the line of Arjun Kapoor's releases, namely Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is a Dibakar Banerjee film, saw him as one of the titular characters, namely Pinkesh "Pinky" Dahiya. The film had opened to mixed reviews at the time of its release during the third week of March of this year. As far as upcoming additions to the list of upcoming Arjun Kapoor's movies are concerned, the details regarding the same haven't been made available through the official sources as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.