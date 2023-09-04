Did Ayushmann Khurrana Confirm Starring In Sourav Ganguly Biopic?

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently riding high on the success of his latest theatrical release, Dream Girl 2. Rumours of Khurrana stepping into the hefty role of Sourav Ganguly for the cricketing legend's biopic have been doing the rounds on the internet for a while. The actor has finally broken his silence on the same.

3 things you need to know

The Dream Girl franchise has been Ayushmann Khurrana's most successful outing to the cinemas.

The rumoured Sourav Ganguly biopic will be helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Ayushmann Khurrana has also reflected on his unique filmography which deal with a plethora of off-beat topics.

Ayushmann Khurrana hints a confirmation about Sourav Ganguly biopic

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana ended up all but confirming his next big role for the cinemas. When directly asked about the buzz surrounding the Sourav Ganguly biopic coupled with his alleged involvement in it in the titular role, Khurrana came up with a short, well-rehearsed response. What gave it away, was the smile on the actor's face while answering the question.

(Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in Dream Girl 2 | Image: ayushmannk/Instagram)

Sporting a smile, the actor said he will not be making a statement about the rumours now and that the audiences must wait for an official announcement. Khurrana said, "I'm not saying anything right now. We have to make an official announcement whenever and whatever that happens." As per a Mid-Day report, not only will the Sourav Ganguly biopic be helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, but it is slated to begin filming as early as December.

Ayushmann Khurrana is proud of his unconventional filmography

Ayushmann Khurrana has been known to pick off-beat scripts, addressing topics that have largely been avoided from being cinematised. In an interview with PTI, the actor expressed pride on having created his "own genre" of cinema through carefully picked scripts. He further professed how it is unique content that brings the audience to the theatres. He said, "I've to make unconventional choices and it's fun to make these choices. In fact, it becomes easier if your subject or concept is supporting your film. The uniqueness of the concept will be the main draw for the public. It is a lot of fun and that's how I've created my own genre, there's no point being vanilla. It is a great joy to be part of films that are a first attempt in Hindi cinema."