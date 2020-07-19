Did You Know Deepika Padukone Wasn't The First Choice For 'Ram Leela' & 'Bajirao Mastani'?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela & Bajirao Mastani were a massive success at the box office. The lead cast, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were critically acclaimed for the portrayal of their electrifying chemistry on-screen. But do you know that Deepika wasn’t the first choice of Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the films? Read on to know more about it.

Who did Deepika Padukone replace?

There were media reports that claimed Priyanka Chopra was earlier going to essay the role of Leela in Ramleela. Not only that, even Kareena Kapoor was in talks for the role. However, when Priyanka agreed, the lead role reportedly went to her. But Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a last-minute change and reportedly replaced Priyanka with Deepika. Media reports also suggest that the decision of this made Priyanka furious. However, the actor never confirmed or denied the reports.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Most Favourite Character So Far, Details Inside

Along with Ram Leela, it was previously also reported that Kareena was approached first for the role of Kashi in Bajirao Mastani. The actor reportedly refused the role and later Priyanka Chopra was signed. Meanwhile, media reports also claim that Bhansali wanted to cast Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles in Bajirao Mastani.

ALSO READ| Is Deepika Padukone Demanding Big Amount For Her Next Opposite Prabhas? Details Inside

About Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela is a 2013 tragic romance film starring Deepika and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The movie is said to be the modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet with an Indian twist. The film revolves around the love story of Ram and Leela and their lust and drama that follows afterwards.

The movie received a positive reception from fans and critics alike for the electrifying chemistry between its lead actors, the strong dramatic content, the scintillating musical score and the violent streak in the narrative.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Or Katrina Kaif & Akshay Kumar: Better On-screen Pair?

About Bajirao Mastani

Released in 2015, Bajirao Mastani is an epic historical romance film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Jointly produced by SLB and Eros International, the film features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie narrates the story of the Marathi Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani, the princess of Bundelkhand.

Made on a budget of Rs. 145 crores, Bajirao Mastani was one of the most expensive Hindi films. Upon its release, it went on to collect Rs. 356 crores at the cinema houses, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all the time.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Housefull' Won These Many Awards, See List

(Promo Image Source: Still from Ramleela & Bajrao Mastani)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.