Did Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace Just Confirm Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding?

The internet has been abuzz with the rumours of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra getting married sometime in February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Now, it seems like the venue of the coveted wedding has confirmed the news.

Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani in an Instagram post shared that his team will be heading to Jaisalmer to cover the wedding from the venue. With stating the place of the wedding, The paparazzo also revealed the pre-wedding festivities will reportedly take place from February 4-6.

Taking to the comments section, the official handle of Suryagarh Palace wrote, "See you soon" followed by a red heart emoji. The comment quickly went viral on social media. It appears that the reports about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding may be true.

More on Sidharth-Kiara's relationship

The rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started circulating on the internet ever since the duo worked together in the 2021 film Shershaah. Although neither of them ever spoke about their romance in public, the couple is frequently seen together and is currently said to be getting married in February of this year.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. He will also be seen in filmmakers Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre's Yodha.

Meanwhile, Kiara who was recently seen in the Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sameer Vidwans' SatyaPrem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.