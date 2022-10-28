Actor Janhvi Kapoor who is busy promoting her upcoming film Mili recently addresses rumours surrounding her dating life. Speculations were rife that Janhvi and Khushi fell for their childhood friend Akshat Rajan. However, during the actor's recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor clarified the same.

Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, has been linked to several people, including actors. However, she never accepted or denied being associated with various people. But now, during her candid chat with the leading entertainment portal, the actor went on to explain her relationship status while denying any link with Rajan.

Is Janhvi Kapoor dating Akshat Rajan?

Janhvi Kapoor addressed the rumours that she and her sister Khushi never dated the same person. The actress spoke about it while stating that it was the worst thing she had read about herself.

During the interview, Janhvi was asked to reveal the worst thing she read about herself. To this, she said, "I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him." She further clarified, "None of us ever dated him. He has been our best friend since we were babies."

To another question on if she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, she smiled and denied the same.

While she denied her relationship rumours, the buzz is that the actress is dating her friend Orhan Awatramani, as they are often spotted partying together. However, the actor refrained to talk about the same.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of her next film Mili where she will be seen essaying the role of Mili. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

The film bankrolled by her father Boney Kapoor is helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. Mili is an official remake of the Malayalam movie Helen (2019). The film is set to hit the screens on November 4. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline, wherein she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao once again after Roohi. Lastly, she'll be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal.

IMAGE: Instagram/janhvikapoor