Did John Abraham Get 3X Raise For Doing 'Ek Villain Returns'? Here's How Much He Charged

Bollywood actor John Abraham is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The actor was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 and currently has a long lineup ahead of him this year. According to the latest report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor has hiked his remuneration for his upcoming film. With Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline, Abraham has reportedly increased his fees for the film.

John Abraham hikes his fees for Ek Villain Returns

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, John Abraham has upped his acting fees for the film. The report stated that John came on board for Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone for a sum of Rs 20 crore. It also states that the actor has hiked his fees and signed Ek Villain Returns for Rs 21 crore.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that his market rate has been 'on an upward swing' and the amount paid for the film, Batla House was more than Satyameva Jayate, one of the much-appreciated John Abraham's films, the amount he got for Satyameva Jayate 2 was more than Batla House. The source revealed that the amount he got for Pathan was more than Satayameva Jayate 2, and finally, his fees for Ek Villain Returns is 'higher' than Pathan. The source told the publication that over the past three years, John's acting fees have 'jumped from Rs 7 crore to Rs 21 crore.'

Meanwhile, for the unversed, John's Satyameva Jayate 2 was released in cinemas last year. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, he also has the film, Attack under his belt. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. On the other hand, jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, Ek Villain Returns will release on July 8, 2022. It is a sequel to Suri's 2014 hit Ek Villain, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. It followed the journey of a criminal, whose terminally ill wife is killed by a sadistic serial killer. According to reports, actor Aditya Roy Kapur was originally roped in to essay the role enacted by Arjun, however, due to creative differences with Mohit Suri, he later backed out. Apart from John, the sequel film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham